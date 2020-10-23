Kukunda Judith
Attorney General Resists Tumukunde's Request in CID Summons Case

23 Oct 2020, 14:51 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Retired Lt General Henry Tumukunde. File Photo

In short
The Attorney General argues that there is nothing Constitutional in Tumukunde’s application that needs interpretation by the constitutional court, so the High Court can address his issues

 

