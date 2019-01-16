Kukunda Judith
Attorney General Tasked to Justify Need for Age Limit Removal

Attorney General William Byaruhanga told the court that Ugandan citizens were dully consulted on the amendments, some of which are now under contention. Byaruhanga said that public views were represented by Members of Parliament, who were dully facilitated to consult and later reported that their constituents had endorsed the proposals.

 

