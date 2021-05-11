Attorney General to Guide After Expiry of Ministers' Term

In short
Ofwono Opondo, the Director of Uganda Media Centre says that the Ministers’ tenure expires tomorrow with the swearing-in of the President. He says no Minister can represent the government in public functions.
Attorney General to Guide After Expiry of Ministers' Term11 May 2021, 18:04 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 10th parliament Ministers tenure President Museveni new Government
Mentioned: Government Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.