Attorney General Wants Succession Bill Shelved

In short
The Bill among other things seeks to amend the Succession Act, 1906 to conform to the Constitution of Uganda for gender equality and also repeal unconstitutional provisions, to eliminate discrimination regarding customary heirs and heiresses and to protect principal residential property of the surviving spouse.
Attorney General Wants Succession Bill Shelved17 Jul 2019, 18:37 Comments 94 Views Human rights Parliament Misc Report
In short
