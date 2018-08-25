Joseph Onyango
Audit Exposes Misuse of Funds at Soroti University

In short
The report dated 2 August 2018, was carried out from April 2018 to June 2018 raises three serious queries where monies amounting to over 1 billion shillings were grossly mismanaged in double payments, to hire lawyers, University contractor and the university secretary in legal damages that were appealed.

 

