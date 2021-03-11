Audit Report Reveals UGX 331Bn Questionable Expenditures in 2020

In short
Auditor General John Muwanga’s review of the expenditures revealed that various government entities charged wrong expenditure codes to the tune of 314.81 billion. Muwanga says that this practice leads to financial misreporting, undermines the budgeting process and the intentions of the appropriating authority as funds are not fully utilized for the intended purposes.
Audit Report Reveals UGX 331Bn Questionable Expenditures in 202011 Mar 2021, 19:00 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Auditor General John Muwanga with one of the Directors in his Office at Parliament. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.