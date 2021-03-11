Audit Report Reveals UGX 331Bn Questionable Expenditures in 2020

Auditor General John Muwanga with one of the Directors in his Office at Parliament. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short

Auditor General John Muwanga’s review of the expenditures revealed that various government entities charged wrong expenditure codes to the tune of 314.81 billion. Muwanga says that this practice leads to financial misreporting, undermines the budgeting process and the intentions of the appropriating authority as funds are not fully utilized for the intended purposes.