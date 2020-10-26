In short
The property contained on Plot 71 Nkrumah Road was leased in 2010 by then Kampala City Council to Securex Amenities (U) Limited whose directors were listed as Businessman Ephraim Ntaganda, Bob Kanaabi and Innocent Mutajabura for five years. The temporarily leased property then somehow became freehold ownership
Auditor General Exposes How KCC Hospital Was Grabbed
Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago giving his speech during the Late Mayor Ssebaggala-s special KCCA council sitting on friday October 2
