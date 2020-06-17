In short
Review of University Council minutes revealed that the University lost 48,527,800, Shillings which had been withdrawn by an accounts staff from the bank, a matter which was reported to the police and investigated. The University Council had resolved that the funds be recovered from the officer in question.
Auditor General Given Ultimatum on Gulu University Forensic Audit Top story17 Jun 2020, 16:07 Comments 124 Views Parliament Report
Gulu University Secretary Asaf Adebua (middle) earlier appearing before PAC with other University staff.
In short
Tagged with: Gulu University financial accounts forensic audit report
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.