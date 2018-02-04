Auditor General Raises Corruption Red Flag at NIRA

In short
The report for instance says National Identification and Registration Authority-- NIRA failed to account for Uganda shillings 8.4 billion paid to various officials as facilitation during the learners registration.
Auditor General Raises Corruption Red Flag at NIRA4 Feb 2018, 13:24 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Auditor General report on NIRA registration of pupils has revealed that there was financial mismanagement Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.