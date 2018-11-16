In short
The rejected documents were availed after demands by legislators that BoU avails the report to facilitate investigations into the irregular closure of Banks over the years. The Bank of Uganda had initially indicated that an inventory report for Teefe Trust Bank never existed.
Auditor General Rejects Teefe Bank Inventory Report Top story16 Nov 2018, 15:37 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
