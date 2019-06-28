In short
The company said today that its exploration of the Hippo Hill near Kikagati Tin Project in Isingiro district was successful and cassiterite, the tin-bearing mineral, was visible. Hippo Hill is located approximately two kilometres west of the main Kikagati Tin Deposit.
Australian Firm Announces Huge Tin Deposits in Hippo Hill
