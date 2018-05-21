Dominic Ochola
Kitgum District to Get Modern Community Library

21 May 2018, 15:23 Comments 122 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Northern Religion Report
Artistic Impression of the Community Library & Youth Training Centre in Kitgum Dominic Ochola

Artistic Impression of the Community Library & Youth Training Centre in Kitgum

In short
The Centre, to be constructed in Lulojo, a suburb of Kitgum municipality aims at supporting career development and improving the well-being of children and youth in post-war communities.

 

