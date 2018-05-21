Kitgum District to Get Modern Community Library

In short
The Centre, to be constructed in Lulojo, a suburb of Kitgum municipality aims at supporting career development and improving the well-being of children and youth in post-war communities.
Kitgum District to Get Modern Community Library21 May 2018, 15:23 Comments 122 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Northern Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: mighty fire fm the australian high commissioner memorial charity walk 2018 community library and youth training centre
Mentioned: irene gleeson foundation igf kitgum
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.