Austria Gives UGX 11.7 Billion to Fight Gender-Based Violence in Karamoja, Acholi

Head of office for Austria Development Cooperation Office in Uganda , Dr Rowiwth Kremser (L) and UNFPA countty Representaive Dr. Mary Oteino exchange files after signing the over UGX11 billion agreement for SGBV prevention in Acholi and Karamoja

In short

The money, to be channelled through the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Uganda, will support a two-year project targeting women and young persons in six districts across Karamoja and Acholi. Girls and women will be empowered to exercise their rights and access Sexual Reproductive Health Rights SRHR, free from Gender-Based Violence.