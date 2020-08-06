Kukunda Judith
Author Petitions DPP to Prosecute Tourism Ministry for Copyright Infringement

A Copy of the Petition by Mashate

In his July 22, 2020 letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mashate accuses the Tourism Ministry of copying his work without authorisation. ‘The matter concerns copyright reproduction of my work by Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities and giving false information to court with intentions to defraud me, by concealment of the contents of copyright infringement”, reads the letter in part.

 

