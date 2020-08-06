Author Petitions DPP to Prosecute Tourism Ministry for Copyright Infringement

In short
In his July 22, 2020 letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mashate accuses the Tourism Ministry of copying his work without authorisation. ‘The matter concerns copyright reproduction of my work by Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities and giving false information to court with intentions to defraud me, by concealment of the contents of copyright infringement”, reads the letter in part.
Author Petitions DPP to Prosecute Tourism Ministry for Copyright Infringement6 Aug 2020, 10:54 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: Col Shaban Bantariza DPP Jane Francis Abodo Edward Mashate Jacquelin Okui National Development Plan II copyright infringement
