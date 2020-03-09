Kukunda Judith
Author Petitions Registrar Over Delayed Judgment in NDP II Copyright Case

9 Mar 2020, 19:43 Kampala, Uganda
Commercial Division of High Court in Kampala where the case was instituted

Mashate dragged the government to court seeking compensation for damages and costs for allegedly using his work in the National Development Plan II without his permission. The said literary work was used on the concept of Greenhouse Tourism and embedding the Greenhouse effect.

 

