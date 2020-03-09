Author Petitions Registrar Over Delayed Judgment in NDP II Copyright Case

In short
Mashate dragged the government to court seeking compensation for damages and costs for allegedly using his work in the National Development Plan II without his permission. The said literary work was used on the concept of Greenhouse Tourism and embedding the Greenhouse effect.
Author Petitions Registrar Over Delayed Judgment in NDP II Copyright Case9 Mar 2020, 19:43 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Commercial Division of High Court Edward Mashate Jane Elizabeth Alividza National Development Plan II copy right law in uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.