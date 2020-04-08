In short
Margret Anyinge, the Assistant Nursing Officer Kaberamaido Hospital, says the children were vaccinated against the six killer diseases. Twelve of the children were girls who were also vaccinated against the Human Papilloma Virus for protection against cervical cancer.
Authorities Forcefully Vaccinate Children of Christian Cult Group Members Top story8 Apr 2020, 07:22 Comments 89 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Child and Family Protection Unit Children's Rights Government Programs on Education and Immunization Members of the Cult
Mentioned: Uganda Police Forc kaberamaido district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.