Okello Emmanuel
14:04

Authorities Investigate Private Pharmacy at Hoima Hospital Top story

14 Aug 2019, 14:01 Comments 148 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
A Copy of the letter written by the Hoima RDC to the Hoima Regional referal Hospital Director.

A Copy of the letter written by the Hoima RDC to the Hoima Regional referal Hospital Director.

In short
In his August 6th, 2019 letter to Peter Mukobi, the Director Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Kisembo wants the team to establish circumstances, under which an Asian businessman set up a private pharmacy on the hospital premises.

 

Tagged with: Investigations RDC hospital pharmacy

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.