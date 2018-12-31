Authorities Move to Fence-Off Namboole Stadium Land

Namboole authorities are Mobilizing Funds to Fence Off Stadium’s Land. However, new encraochers are cropping up with a section of youth planning to set up a market on the recently closed dumping site. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Although the land was free of encumbrances, it started attracting encroachers due to its strategic location. The stadiums Managing Director Jamil Ssewanyana says that more than 200 people have encroached on the stadium land over the years.