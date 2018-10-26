Municipal Authorities Suspend Reconstruction of Ntungamo Market

In short
Shem Semugabe, the Ntungamo deputy town clerk, says they are opposed to the reconstruction of the market using timber and wood, saying it isnt a good idea. He says they are engaging the owners of the land hosting the market to construct permanent structures.
Municipal Authorities Suspend Reconstruction of Ntungamo Market26 Oct 2018, 07:59 Comments 144 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.