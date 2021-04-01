Aviation Industry Picking Slowly; Players Hope for Full Recovery Next Year

Some of the passengers who departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the first day of reopening Entebbe Airport

In short

Entebbe Airport handled 1,980,000 international passengers in 2019 compared to 565,541 passengers in 2020, which Kiggundu says is a clear demonstration that the pandemic affected passenger traffic.









Kiggundu explains further that "even after resumption of passenger operations, the situation is yet to stabilise" because the operations have hit an all-time low and resulted in the huge drop in UCAA revenues.