In short
The team has just concluded four missions in the Partner States; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania engaging aviation stakeholders on the Agency’s sustainable funding mechanism. The consultations informed the final decision to impose a levy, which now awaits approval by the Agency’s board.
Aviation Safety and Security Agency Proposes Extra Levy on Air Tickets26 Jun 2019, 19:57 Comments 149 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Misc East Africa Report
Mentioned: civil aviation authority
