Avit Travel Manager Arrested for Conning Pilgrims

In short
Molly Namulanda a resident of Mpala Entebbe Municipality was arrested on Tuesday at her office in Imperial mall, Entebbe. It is alleged that in December, Namulanda went to several churches including Rubaga Cathedral and duped Christians that she has a contract with the government of Israel to take members of Catholic Church to Israel for a pilgrimage.
Avit Travel Manager Arrested for Conning Pilgrims15 Jan 2020
In short
