Stop Taking Booze, Bududa Muslims Imbibers Told

According to Hajji Twaha Sowedi Nabundesi, the Bududa Moslem district Kadhi, some Moslems have formed the habit of taking alcoholic drinks and sitting in bars, something that contravenes the edicts of the Moslem faith.
Stop Taking Booze, Bududa Muslims Imbibers Told13 May 2021, 15:35 Comments 142 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Religion Updates
