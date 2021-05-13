Andrew Nakhaboya
Stop Taking Booze, Bududa Muslims Imbibers Told

13 May 2021, 15:35 Comments 142 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Religion Updates
Moslems at Kuushu Mosque

According to Hajji Twaha Sowedi Nabundesi, the Bududa Moslem district Kadhi, some Moslems have formed the habit of taking alcoholic drinks and sitting in bars, something that contravenes the edicts of the Moslem faith.

 

