Avoid Handshakes, Hugs During Enthronement of New Archbishop- MOH

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday March 1, 2020. According to the Ministry, all persons attending the service will undergo screening for coronavirus (COVID -19). There will also be standby health personnel at the venue, to take them through the just created guide that has the dos and don’ts.
Avoid Handshakes, Hugs During Enthronement of New Archbishop- MOH28 Feb 2020, 12:22 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
