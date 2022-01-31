Kimbowa Ivan
18:01

Avoid Loan Sharks and Go to Micro Finance Support Center Instead -Minister

31 Jan 2022, 18:00 Comments 129 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Editorial

In short
The State Minister for Cooperatives, says since Lugazi transporters have a registered cooperative, they should resort to taking loans from micro finance support center to avoid walking on tenterhooks of loan sharks.

 

Tagged with: Minister Advises Sugarcane Transporters Resort to Micro Finance Support Center to Avoid Loan Sharks
Mentioned: Sugarcane Transporters

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.