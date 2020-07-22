Awach Town Board to Host Gulu District Headquarters

In short
The district had identified four locations that include Paicho, Ajulu, Cwero and Awach Sub-Counties, to host the District headquarters following the elevation of Gulu Municipal Council to a City.
Awach Town Board to Host Gulu District Headquarters22 Jul 2020, 05:12 Comments 104 Views Business and finance Politics Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ajulu Cwero Denis Lakwonyero, the District Councilor for Persons with Disability (PWDs) Gulu District Council Hall Paicho
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.