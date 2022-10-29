In short
Police has identified the victims as; Moses Kirya Moses, 18, Richard Tabiruka, 27, John Bosco Kutu, 25, Paul Itakali, 20, and Ibra Waguma, 25 years. All the victims are from Kibuku district in Bugisu sub region.
Awoja Accident Victims Buried, Survivors Discharged
