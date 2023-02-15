Basaija Idd
17:26

Babalanda Asks Security Minister to Investigate how Muhongya Died in Police Cells

15 Feb 2023, 17:25 Comments 162 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Human rights Updates
Minister Babalanda in her letter is asking the minister of security to follow up on teh arrest and death of Muhongya

Minister Babalanda in her letter is asking the minister of security to follow up on teh arrest and death of Muhongya

In short
In her letter to Muhwezi, Babalanda notes that the Bukhonzo MP, Atkins Katisabe had raised a concern to the government through the speaker regarding the circumstances around Muhongya's arrest and death in the hands of government security agencies.

 

Tagged with: Costa Muhongya Minister Babalanda
Mentioned: Minister Babalanda

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.