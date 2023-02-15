Babalanda Asks Security Minister to Investigate how Muhongya Died in Police Cells

In short
In her letter to Muhwezi, Babalanda notes that the Bukhonzo MP, Atkins Katisabe had raised a concern to the government through the speaker regarding the circumstances around Muhongya's arrest and death in the hands of government security agencies.
Babalanda Asks Security Minister to Investigate how Muhongya Died in Police Cells15 Feb 2023, 17:25 Comments 162 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Human rights Updates
Minister Babalanda in her letter is asking the minister of security to follow up on teh arrest and death of Muhongya
In short
Tagged with: Costa Muhongya Minister Babalanda
Mentioned: Minister Babalanda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.