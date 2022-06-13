Fred Mugenyi Rucunya,the Okwiri(Chief Prince) who is the head of the Babiito clan members. The clan members are seeking audience with President Museveni over conflict in the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

In short

Led by Fred Mugenyi Rucunya, the chief prince locally known as Okwir, the clan members contend that the ongoing conflict between some of the Kingdom officials and the royal clan members is tarnishing the image of the kingdom.