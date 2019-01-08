Baby Battling for Life after Immunization Side Effect

In short
The child developed pain and swelling on the thighs after four shots of Polio, BCG, Pneumococcal and the Pentavalent Vaccine DPT-HepB-Hib which contains five antigens diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenza type b.
Baby Battling for Life after Immunization Side Effect8 Jan 2019, 17:12 Comments 120 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
Christine Namata with Jowelia Kayaga who is suffering from an infection in the bone of right leg Login to license this image from 1$.
