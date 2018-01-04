In short
Being born into a deprived family can be humiliatingly restraining. Had it not been for deprivation, one-year-old baby Ruth Jasmine Ajolorwoth wouldnt be crying out for 5,500 US dollars, equivalent to 20 million Uganda shillings, for medicines and care after undergoing liver transplant in India. Ruth has been diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare condition in newborn babies in which the common bile duct between the liver and the small intestine is blocked or absent. Early surgical intervention is critical to prevent irreversible liver damage.
Baby Lacks UGX20 Million for Post-liver Transplant Care Top story4 Jan 2018, 14:43 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Northern Feature
Baby Ruth Jasmine Ajolorwoth awaiting liver transplant in India. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.