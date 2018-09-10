In short
According to Museveni, external forces cannot claim to have more knowledge and solutions to challenges affecting countries such as Uganda, saying this would lead to mistakes as have already been made in Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Cambodia and Afghanistan.
“Back off Uganda's Issues,” Museveni tells Foreign powers10 Sep 2018, 07:02 Comments 307 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
President Yoweri Museveni delivering an address to the nation on Sunday night at Entebbe State House Login to license this image from 1$.
