Ezekiel Ssekweyama
16:56

Backlash as Minister Ssempijja Demands UGX94 Million over Lost Election

26 Feb 2023, 16:48 Comments 128 Views Kalungu District headquarters, Kaguta Road, Uganda Court Politics 2021 Elections Updates

In short
Ahmed Nyombi Mukiibi, the Kalungu district Local Council Chairperson expresses disappointment with the new application, arguing that it is going to reawaken the unwanted political squabbles among leaders, which is likely to affect social services delivery in the area. He challenges Ssempijja to reconsider the application, indicating that the district is grappling with serious challenges that require all leaders to work together in looking for solutions from wherever they can.

 

Tagged with: Kalungu EasT MP Francis Katabaazi 2021 elections 2021 election petitions
Mentioned: Masaka Chief Magistrates Court

