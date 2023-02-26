Backlash as Minister Ssempijja Demands UGX94 Million over Lost Election

In short

Ahmed Nyombi Mukiibi, the Kalungu district Local Council Chairperson expresses disappointment with the new application, arguing that it is going to reawaken the unwanted political squabbles among leaders, which is likely to affect social services delivery in the area. He challenges Ssempijja to reconsider the application, indicating that the district is grappling with serious challenges that require all leaders to work together in looking for solutions from wherever they can.