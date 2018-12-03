In short
Bagyenda said that for over eight years the Central Bank had been selling off the assets of the three banks and they were of the opinion that those that they had failed to sell were not that good. She insisted that the Central Bank hired M/S Bageine, a private firm to carry out the valuation of the bank assets. However, she could not table the valuation reports before the committee.
Bagyenda Defends Sale of Closed Banks Assets Top story3 Dec 2018, 19:32 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justine Bagyenda, the former Central Bank Executive Director Supervision listening to her lawyer Allan Nshimye while appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.