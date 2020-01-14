Bagyenda Refuses to Defend Self on Murder Charges

In short
However, Bagyenda, who is the prime suspect, told court through his lawyer, Nsubuga Mubiru that he wouldn’t defend himself. He instead asked court to summon his father, Col Kaka Bagyenda, the Director of Internal Security Organisation, Sister Jane Francis Nantamu and Dr. Brian Mutamba from Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital.
Bagyenda Refuses to Defend Self on Murder Charges14 Jan 2020, 17:31 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Updates
In short
Mentioned: Brian Bagyenda Brian Mutamba Casual Laborer Director of Internal Security Organization Innocent Bainomugisha Jane Francis Nantamu Joseph Kyomuhendo Kaka Bagyenda Makerere University Business School Moses Kazibwe Nakumatt Supermarket Nsubuga Mubiru State Prosecutors Tall Police Officer Vincent Rwahwire
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.