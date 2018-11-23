The former Central Bank Executive Director Supervision, Justine Bagyenda has been summoned by COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Abdu Katuntu, the Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE said he received this morning informing him that Bagyenda had flown abroad to attend to some engagements, which she confirmed long before the probe.