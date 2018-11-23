In short
Abdu Katuntu, the Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE said he received this morning informing him that Bagyenda had flown abroad to attend to some engagements, which she confirmed long before the probe.
Bagyenda Travels Abroad, Sparks Fury in Parliament Top story23 Nov 2018, 14:43 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The former Central Bank Executive Director Supervision, Justine Bagyenda has been summoned by COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
