Bahati Asks MPs to Support Compulsory Land Acquisition Bill

In short
The Minister of Finance in charge of planning David Bahati has asked Members of Parliament to support the constitutional amendment bill no 2 that seeks to forcefully acquire Land.
Bahati Asks MPs to Support Compulsory Land Acquisition Bill18 Jan 2019, 07:59 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: parliament debate land amendment bill forceful land aquisition landbill to return to house ugandans reject compulsory land aquisition
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.