Bahati Asks Pastors to Support FBO Policy

In short
Bahati says that policy is very important in governing the church. He also said that since it is the role of the government to provide security to the church and its leaders, it is paramount to have such policies for easy management.
Bahati Asks Pastors to Support FBO Policy13 Jan 2019, 17:03 Comments 236 Views Religion Analysis
David Bahati (in a Jacket), the State Minister of Finance for Planning Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.