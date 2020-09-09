In short
Those who applied for bail included; City businessman Dodviko Mwanje, the KCCA acting director for Physical Planning Ivan Katongole, Ali Mukwaya, Giso Ndeeba, and the Field Force Unit-FFU Commander for the Kampala Metropolitan Police South Region Martin Adero, among other police officers.
Bailiffs Remain on Remand as Dodoviko, 15 Others are Granted Bail
City businessman Dodviko Mwanje (in white) and KCCA acting director for Physical Planning Ivan Katongole while in the dock on August 24
