Balaalo Herdsmen Stranded With Over 2,000 Cattle in Katakwi

In short
The decision to chase the Balaalo herdsmen away stems from concerns in Ongongoja over the alleged interference with the economic and agricultural activities in the area. According to Joseph Ecuman, the District Councilor representing Ongongoja sub county, most of the people in the sub county have lost crops in the gardens to the Balaalo cattle which are not proper managed.
Balaalo Herdsmen Stranded With Over 2,000 Cattle in Katakwi12 Jan 2023, 18:54 Comments 98 Views Katakwi, Uganda Security Politics Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ajesai holding ground in katakwi balaalo herdsmen in katakwi katakwi District Headquarters residents chase away balaalo herdsmen in katakwi
Mentioned: Katakwi district
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.