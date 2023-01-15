In short
The Balaalo with more than 2,000 heads of cattle were chased away by the residents of Ongongoja on Wednesday January 11, 2023 over struggle for pastures and water for the animals. The residents also accused the Balaalo of interfering with their economic and agricultural activities when they failed to manage animals.
Balaalo Herdsmen Struggle to Beat Three Day Ultimatum to Leave Katakwi
