Balalo Grab Government Ranch Land in Apac

In short
In October 2021, President Youweri Kaguta Museveni directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to evict balalo herdsmen in Northern Uganda. The directive followed claims by leaders across Lango and Acholi sub- regions that the nomads were hampering farming as their animals destroyed crops.
Balalo Grab Government Ranch Land in Apac18 Feb 2022, 17:58 Comments 86 Views Apac, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
