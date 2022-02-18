Solomon Okabo
Balalo Grab Government Ranch Land in Apac

Herds of cattle in Maruzi Ranch (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

In short
In October 2021, President Youweri Kaguta Museveni directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to evict balalo herdsmen in Northern Uganda. The directive followed claims by leaders across Lango and Acholi sub- regions that the nomads were hampering farming as their animals destroyed crops.

 

