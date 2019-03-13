In short
Cornelius Wekunya, the former Public Relations Officer Bamasaba Cultural Institution, says they have already collected signatures from ten clan leaders to eject Mushikori and elect a new cultural leader who is ready to cooperate with other members.
Bamasaba Clan Heads Collect Signatures to Impeach Cultural Head Top story13 Mar 2019, 16:04 Comments 173 Views Politics Lifestyle Misc Breaking news
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.