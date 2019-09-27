Bamugemereire to Probe Ownership of Former Public Land

In short
Bamugemereire says the inquiry relates to perplexing allegations that most of the vast former public lands found in Nakasongola and Karamoja Sub regions are owned by a handful of wealthy individuals in government.
Bamugemereire to Probe Ownership of Former Public Land27 Sep 2019, 07:19 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire Land Commission Announces Fresh Probe Into Ownership of Former Public Land
Mentioned: The Uganda People's Defense Forces – UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.