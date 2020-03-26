In short
By press time, heavily armed police and the military were still patrolling the bus terminals that include Buganda Pub stage; Delta Stage and Juba Stage along Gulu – Kampala highway as wells as Gulu bus main park where buses that depart at 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm and 12:00 pm always park.
Ban on Public Transport Leaves Hundreds of Travelers Stranded in Gulu
Some of the travelers stranded in Gulu after police and military forced them to disembark from the buses following ban on public transport to prevent spread of COVID-19 - Photo by Dominic Ochola
