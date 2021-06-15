Samuel Amanya
20:07

Banana Rust Thrips Disease Spreads to Rukungiri Top story

15 Jun 2021, 20:01 Comments 102 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Updates
One of the affected banana bunch (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Tumuramye says that he has already identified about 15 infected plants in his garden that have already turned black. He says that unless Agriculture officials rush to their rescue, banana farming will drop completely and affect the survival of several families.

 

Tagged with: Nyarushanje sub county banana rust thrips disease

