Mwesigwa Alon
21:05

Bank of Uganda Cuts Interest Rate to Boost Growth

7 Oct 2019, 20:58 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
This means that the governor expects commercial banks to follow suit and cut lending rates which are currently averaging at 21% per annum. The banks would then lend more to businesses thus boosting business activity and growth.

 

Tagged with: Bank of Uganda emmanuel mutebile

