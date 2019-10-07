Bank of Uganda Cuts Interest Rate to Boost Growth

In short
This means that the governor expects commercial banks to follow suit and cut lending rates which are currently averaging at 21% per annum. The banks would then lend more to businesses thus boosting business activity and growth.
Bank of Uganda Cuts Interest Rate to Boost Growth7 Oct 2019, 20:58 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Bank of Uganda emmanuel mutebile
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.