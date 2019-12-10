In short
Mweheire informed a gathering at Sheraton in Kampala that the entire value of cryptocurrencies around the world was just USD 1trillion, the same size as one company like Apple. He said cryptos are not backed by any assets and that the lack of regulation anywhere around the world makes them a no go zone.
Bankers' Association Boss Advises Ugandans to Buy Cows Instead of Cryptocurrency
Crypocurrencies are not regulated and tens of Ugandans have been scammed of their money in the sector
