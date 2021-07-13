Nebert Rugadya
Bankers Banking on COVID-19 Cure, Vaccine for Sustainable Recovery

UBA Executive Director, Wilbrod Owor says the restructuring has seen the lenders extend the repayment period of loans worth Ushs7.3 trillion. He says that as the COVID-19 cases reduced and the measures were lifted, the business, as well as the banking industry, started picking up, but unfortunately, this has been disrupted again.

 

