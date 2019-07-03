In short
According to Patrick Mweheire, the Executive Director of Stanbic Bank and Chairman of Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA), agriculture has huge impact on key issues including employment and inclusive growth but it has been starved of resources due to the risk it bears.
Bankers’ Conference to Discuss Funding for Farmers3 Jul 2019, 06:55 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.